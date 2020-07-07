4044 Northlight DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Available for Short Term Rent- Off Season 2020 @ $1,300/month, and Season 2021 @ $6,000/month! Located in the Winterpark community of Naples- ONLY a few minutes to Downtown Naples, and Beaches! This beautiful first floor unit has the largest kitchen in the community, and tile floors throughout. With plenty of space for entertaining, and a great view of the neighboring golf course- this is the place you'll want to stay! This condo building is the closest to the community pool and tennis courts.