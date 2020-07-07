All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

4044 Northlight DR

4044 Northlight Drive · (239) 850-7719
Location

4044 Northlight Drive, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1509 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
microwave
Available for Short Term Rent- Off Season 2020 @ $1,300/month, and Season 2021 @ $6,000/month! Located in the Winterpark community of Naples- ONLY a few minutes to Downtown Naples, and Beaches! This beautiful first floor unit has the largest kitchen in the community, and tile floors throughout. With plenty of space for entertaining, and a great view of the neighboring golf course- this is the place you'll want to stay! This condo building is the closest to the community pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Northlight DR have any available units?
4044 Northlight DR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4044 Northlight DR have?
Some of 4044 Northlight DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 Northlight DR currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Northlight DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Northlight DR pet-friendly?
No, 4044 Northlight DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4044 Northlight DR offer parking?
No, 4044 Northlight DR does not offer parking.
Does 4044 Northlight DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 Northlight DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Northlight DR have a pool?
Yes, 4044 Northlight DR has a pool.
Does 4044 Northlight DR have accessible units?
No, 4044 Northlight DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Northlight DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 Northlight DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4044 Northlight DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4044 Northlight DR does not have units with air conditioning.
