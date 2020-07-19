All apartments in Collier County
Collier County, FL
16347 Winfield LN
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:23 PM

16347 Winfield LN

16347 Winfield Lane · (239) 246-9899
Location

16347 Winfield Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2869 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
2 Story Home available in Camden Lakes which is located in North Naples off of Livingston Road. This home sits on an over-sized, fenced-in, corner lot w/ a partial lake view & beautiful landscaping which offers tons of privacy. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, den, upgraded gourmet kitchen w/gas range & counter-top bar, dining room, screened lanai, living room downstairs plus a large loft area upstairs. The layout of this home is spectacular & perfect for a family! So, you walk-in the front door, you have the den to the left, 2 guest bedrooms to the right w/guest bath, then walking in further you have the kitchen, dining & living room. The Master Suite is located downstairs in the back of the house w/ a gorgeous master bath & walk-in closet. The laundry room is also located downstairs for convenience. A great bonus feature of this home, is what's upstairs! You have this large loft area (could be movie room, play area, 2nd living room, your pick) & you have the 3rd guest room with it's own bath. This 3rd guest room has a LARGE walk-in closet. There are so many storage places! Camden Lakes is a natural gas community featuring a resort style pool, fitness center and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16347 Winfield LN have any available units?
16347 Winfield LN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16347 Winfield LN have?
Some of 16347 Winfield LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16347 Winfield LN currently offering any rent specials?
16347 Winfield LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16347 Winfield LN pet-friendly?
No, 16347 Winfield LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 16347 Winfield LN offer parking?
No, 16347 Winfield LN does not offer parking.
Does 16347 Winfield LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16347 Winfield LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16347 Winfield LN have a pool?
Yes, 16347 Winfield LN has a pool.
Does 16347 Winfield LN have accessible units?
No, 16347 Winfield LN does not have accessible units.
Does 16347 Winfield LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16347 Winfield LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 16347 Winfield LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 16347 Winfield LN does not have units with air conditioning.
