16347 Winfield LN

2 Story Home available in Camden Lakes which is located in North Naples off of Livingston Road. This home sits on an over-sized, fenced-in, corner lot w/ a partial lake view & beautiful landscaping which offers tons of privacy. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, den, upgraded gourmet kitchen w/gas range & counter-top bar, dining room, screened lanai, living room downstairs plus a large loft area upstairs. The layout of this home is spectacular & perfect for a family! So, you walk-in the front door, you have the den to the left, 2 guest bedrooms to the right w/guest bath, then walking in further you have the kitchen, dining & living room. The Master Suite is located downstairs in the back of the house w/ a gorgeous master bath & walk-in closet. The laundry room is also located downstairs for convenience. A great bonus feature of this home, is what's upstairs! You have this large loft area (could be movie room, play area, 2nd living room, your pick) & you have the 3rd guest room with it's own bath. This 3rd guest room has a LARGE walk-in closet. There are so many storage places! Camden Lakes is a natural gas community featuring a resort style pool, fitness center and much more!