Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful 3 story Waterfront executive home is perfect for family gatherings, corporate retreats and Golf groups. Sleeps up to 14. Available daily, weekly or monthly rentals. Pets ok with approval. Book your next group vacation now.

$325.00 per night. May 29, 2018 through November 15, 2018.

$3200 per week. Discounted rate for monthly.