All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1229 Egrets LNDG.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1229 Egrets LNDG
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1229 Egrets LNDG

1229 Egrets Landing · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1229 Egrets Landing, Collier County, FL 34108
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
yoga
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Annual Rental available at Egret's Walk/Pelican Marsh. This second floor 2 bedroom plus den, easily converted into 3 bedroom, coach home is turnkey, ready to move in. Amenities include 2 salt water pools located in Egret's Walk, a clubhouse with spa, exercise room with equipment. Pelican Marsh Amenities include tennis courts, bocce court, fitness center, yoga, exercise classes, spa facilities, wireless center, meeting rooms, social and cultural actives. Located just minutes from the beach, dining and shopping. Tenant has the option to purchase a dining membership only (no golf) to the Pelican Marsh club for $1400 per calendar year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Egrets LNDG have any available units?
1229 Egrets LNDG has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1229 Egrets LNDG have?
Some of 1229 Egrets LNDG's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Egrets LNDG currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Egrets LNDG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Egrets LNDG pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Egrets LNDG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1229 Egrets LNDG offer parking?
No, 1229 Egrets LNDG does not offer parking.
Does 1229 Egrets LNDG have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 Egrets LNDG offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Egrets LNDG have a pool?
Yes, 1229 Egrets LNDG has a pool.
Does 1229 Egrets LNDG have accessible units?
No, 1229 Egrets LNDG does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Egrets LNDG have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Egrets LNDG has units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 Egrets LNDG have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 Egrets LNDG does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1229 Egrets LNDG?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity