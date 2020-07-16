1229 Egrets LNDG

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool yoga bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court yoga

Annual Rental available at Egret's Walk/Pelican Marsh. This second floor 2 bedroom plus den, easily converted into 3 bedroom, coach home is turnkey, ready to move in. Amenities include 2 salt water pools located in Egret's Walk, a clubhouse with spa, exercise room with equipment. Pelican Marsh Amenities include tennis courts, bocce court, fitness center, yoga, exercise classes, spa facilities, wireless center, meeting rooms, social and cultural actives. Located just minutes from the beach, dining and shopping. Tenant has the option to purchase a dining membership only (no golf) to the Pelican Marsh club for $1400 per calendar year.