Cocoa, FL
630 Brevard Ave 203
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

630 Brevard Ave 203

630 Brevard Avenue · (321) 480-1425
Location

630 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL 32922

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 203 · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE STUDIO - Property Id: 273220

No last month's rent needed for move-in! First and Security needed for Move-In with a one-year lease. Application fee paid to reporting company of $35 per adult will apply. Amazing location: Walking distance to shopping, Riverfront Park, IndianRiver, Cocoa Village Playhouse, Local Restaurants: Paisley, Murdock's, Ossorio, Ryan's, Thai Thai, Pub Americana and more! Centrally located in Brevard, close drive to Mall and Beaches. All properties are subject to availability and require a Nationwide background and credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/630-brevard-ave-cocoa-fl-unit-203/273220
Property Id 273220

(RLNE5969928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Brevard Ave 203 have any available units?
630 Brevard Ave 203 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 630 Brevard Ave 203 have?
Some of 630 Brevard Ave 203's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Brevard Ave 203 currently offering any rent specials?
630 Brevard Ave 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Brevard Ave 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Brevard Ave 203 is pet friendly.
Does 630 Brevard Ave 203 offer parking?
No, 630 Brevard Ave 203 does not offer parking.
Does 630 Brevard Ave 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Brevard Ave 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Brevard Ave 203 have a pool?
No, 630 Brevard Ave 203 does not have a pool.
Does 630 Brevard Ave 203 have accessible units?
No, 630 Brevard Ave 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Brevard Ave 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Brevard Ave 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Brevard Ave 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Brevard Ave 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
