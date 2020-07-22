630 Brevard Ave 203

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE STUDIO - Property Id: 273220



No last month's rent needed for move-in! First and Security needed for Move-In with a one-year lease. Application fee paid to reporting company of $35 per adult will apply. Amazing location: Walking distance to shopping, Riverfront Park, IndianRiver, Cocoa Village Playhouse, Local Restaurants: Paisley, Murdock's, Ossorio, Ryan's, Thai Thai, Pub Americana and more! Centrally located in Brevard, close drive to Mall and Beaches. All properties are subject to availability and require a Nationwide background and credit check.

