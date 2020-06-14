/
1 bedroom apartments
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Crestview
1 Unit Available
870 N Cocoa Boulevard
870 Cocoa Boulevard, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Nice Large Unit near the River under Big Oaks ~ Small (8 unit) Project ~ Private Setting with Wooded View ~ Screened Porch with Storage Closet ~ Newer Tile Floors & Countertops ~ Updated Bathroom ~ Ceiling Fan in Bedroom ~ Large Breakfast Bar &
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bartons
1 Unit Available
37 Barton Avenue
37 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
Power and Water INCLUDED in rent! Renovated home full of charm. This main floor suite is 804 sq ft. Two living areas. Eat- in kitchen with refrigerator and range oven. Flex space that could be used as a sitting room/dining or second living area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Merritt Park Place
1 Unit Available
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2380 N Tropical
2380 N Tropical Trl, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Adorable and nicely updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in a great central Merritt Island location. Tile floor throughout. Owner takes care of lawn maintenance and trash pick up.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
5317 Yarber Avenue
5317 Yarber Avenue, Sharpes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
576 sqft
Very cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home! Newly updated! Home sits on 1/3 acre of land! Lawn service is included.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
824 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
925 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
8401 N Atlantic Ave
8401 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
450 sqft
clean unit located in cape Canaveral florida walking distance to the beach,close to all. cruise ship at port, restaurant, shopping 5 mins to cocoa beach, 30 mins to Orlando.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2625 S Atlantic Avenue
2625 South Atlantic Avenue, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
Available NOW! Can be 1 month! Easy on Your Budget is this 1/1 1st floor unit that can rent for 1 to 5 months.This Direct Ocean, side view is furnished and equipped. Located in South CB, a Quiet location with Beautiful Sunrises .
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
8600 Ridgewood Avenue
8600 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
This amazing condo unit is just enough for you to enjoy a short term get away. While partial ocean views from the condo, it is just steps away from the ocean. Very warmly decorated to make you feel you have a home away from home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
888 sqft
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
115 Pierce Avenue
115 Pierce Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
2976 sqft
Clean, bright, cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in central Cape Canaveral location. Located near beaches, Port Canaveral, area amenities, major thoroughfares, Kennedy Space Center, Patrick AFB, and a short drive to Orlando areas.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5600 N Banana River Boulevard
5600 North Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
561 sqft
This bright and modern ground floor unit is centrally located in Cocoa Beach near the Cocoa Beach Pier, area dining, shopping, and services. Windward 16 is just a short walk to our beautiful beaches in a quiet, residential setting.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2020 N Atlantic Avenue
2020 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
672 sqft
Newly updated one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor condo in desirable Twin Towers condominium. Bring only your toothbrush, move-in ready fully furnished unit.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
117 Pierce Avenue
117 Pierce Ave, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
496 sqft
Clean, bright, cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in central Cape Canaveral location.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
3620 Ocean Beach Boulevard
3620 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
722 sqft
Rented until April 1, 2020 Adorable Beach Condo on the Beach ! Newly updated , fully furniture and tastefully decorated. Great location , walk to stores and restaurants ! Just bring your swim suit !
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
201 St Lucie Lane
201 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Very cute short or long term rental across the street from the Ocean. The unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a great outside screened patio that overlooks the nice greenery of the complex.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
300 Monroe Avenue
300 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
608 sqft
Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Casa Canaveral complex just a couple of blocks from the beach. Fully furnished with modern decor and flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
415 Madison Avenue
415 Madison Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
672 sqft
Don't miss this cute & modern ground floor condo at Starbeach! Located just steps to the beach in Cape Canaveral, this 1/1 unit has all tile flooring, bright and modern kitchen with full-sized SS fridge and range, eat-in dining area, upgraded
