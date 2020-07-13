/
pet friendly apartments
53 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL
Adamson Creek
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,
Myrtle Park
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
Cocoa North
3741 S Sherwood Circle
3741 South Sherwood Circle, Cocoa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Here's the 4th bedroom you've been searching for! Tile floors in kitchen and living areas, Carpet in all 4 bedrooms! Great open floorplan, fenced yard and screened patio. Owner will consider ONE small pet 20 lbs. or less (no ''danger breeds'').
Shepards Park Acres
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.
Shakespeare Park
2521 Marlowe Place
2521 Marlowe Place, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1367 sqft
Great home on corner, fenced lot. Open floor plan with laminate flooring, screened patio. Owner will consider small pet on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Casa Loma
821 Faull Drive
821 Faull Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
Four year old duplex style two bedroom two bath unit with one car garage. Airy bright floor plan! Tile floors throughout unit. Tray ceiling. Open concept kitchen and living room area. Breakfast bar. Ceiling fans.
Bartons
31 Barton Avenue
31 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1 sqft
''Old Rockledge'' Barton Avenue is the oldest street in Brevard County. This historic home was built in 1875, and has seven private residences. Residence #7 is a two story home, loving area downstairs, bedrooms and bath upstairs.
Cordial Manor
765 Sara Jane Lane
765 Sara Jane Lane, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute little Efficiency in the heart of south Merritt Island. Includes water, lawn, and pest control! Pets case by case scenario and No Smoking
Villa De Palmas
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1851 sqft
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
Ashwood Lakes
3862 La Flor Drive
3862 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1865 sqft
3862 La Flor Drive Available 07/13/20 3862 LA FLOR DRIVE IN ASHWOOD LAKES, ROCKLEDGE - This spacious 3 BD/2 Full BA house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two large living room areas, carpet and ceiling fans
Hampton Homes
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.
Merritt Lakes Estates
250 Le Jeune Drive
250 Le Jeune Drive, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in GREAT location on Merritt Island. Tile throughout. Basic Lawn care included in rent.Close to everything, schools, parks, shopping. Easy commute to KSC, Orlando and the attractions.
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular view and resort style living in one of the largest units in Ventura of Turtle Creek Condos.
7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103
7220 N Highway 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1002 sqft
2BR/2BA WATERFRONT CONDO - This ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a direct water view and is just steps away from the pool. Recent bathroom upgrades include vanities, mirrors and light fixtures.
Merritt Court Townhomes
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1484 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Spacious three bedroom two bath with one car garage! Super rare first floor unit with flex bedroom - great for office, den or playroom! Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit. Extra storage room.
1515 Huntington Lane
1515 Huntington Lane, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Pines two bedroom two bath first floor unit. Roomy open floor plan with living room/dining room area. Light and bright kitchen with room for kitchen table and chairs. Master bedroom and bath. Master has sliders to screened porch.
Viera North
4951 Somerville Drive
4951 Somerville Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2275 sqft
**Application pending***4BR 3 Bath with a pool in Viera! Walk to Ralph Williams Elementary. Large open kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.. Tile throughout main areas and laminate in the bedrooms.
Gateway
479 Newfound Harbor Drive
479 Newfound Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1446 sqft
Updated Newfound Harbor Pool Home! Don't miss out on this one! Three bedroom two bath with split plan.
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.
Port St. John
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
