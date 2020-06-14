Apartment List
/
FL
/
cocoa
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL with garage

Cocoa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Adamson Creek
1 Unit Available
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Carlton Terrace
1 Unit Available
2632 N Indian River Drive
2632 Indian River Drive, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2176 sqft
Vacation everyday with river breezes & watch rocket launches from one of the many balconies this home has to offer. This custom built 2007 home is located on a bluff with AMAZING water views.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fern Meadows
1 Unit Available
841 Cressa Circle
841 Cressa Circle, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
2088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home with gray vinyl floors, and sea glass gray paint. This lovely home is on a tranquil lake located a short distance from the KSC, the beaches and Orlando.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fern Meadows
1 Unit Available
185 DRYDEN CIRCLE
185 Dryden Circle, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1661 sqft
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find lots of outdoor space and a
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rockledge Villas
1 Unit Available
48 Burlington Avenue
48 Burlington Avenue, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Island Pointe
1 Unit Available
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Janet Road
4646 Janet Road, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
QUIET COUNTRY SETTING ON OVER ONE ACRE LOT, WELL MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES TWO LARGE SCREEN PORCHES ON NORTH AND SOUTH SIDES OF HOUSE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDES - OPEN PARKING ONLY - GARAGE IS NOT PART OF RENTAL AND USED BY OWNER,
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
410 Mauna Loa Court
410 Mauna Loa Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1848 sqft
Great Waterfront Pool home in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located in the most convenient location of Merritt Island.

1 of 98

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera Isles
1 Unit Available
1775 Larchmont Court
1775 Larchmont Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2607 sqft
Stunning and serene! This Bahamian-style waterfront pool home has been completely updated to create a resort-like atmosphere that's sure to give you vacation vibes everyday.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3853 San Miguel Lane
3853 San Miguel Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1861 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom home with a great screened in patio overlooking the water. The community boasts a swimming pool, playground, tennis and a basketball court. Easy access to 95 and close to shoppng in the Avenues in Viera.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Woodsmere
1 Unit Available
1095 Woodsmere Parkway
1095 Woodsmere Parkway, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1890 sqft
Inviting, very nice and clean home, 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath. Everything freshly painted, newer appliances, and flooring. a A/C with heat installed in 2015. Pool with large deck area (39x32) perfect for entertaining is all screened.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Barony Estates
1 Unit Available
121 Darwin Avenue
121 Darwin Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
3/2 home with living room and dining area, large family room/great room ideal for entertaining. Newly painted inside and out, new flooring in bedrooms. 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
928 Beaverdale Lane
928 Beaverdale Lane, Rockledge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Five bedroom home with two car garage and pool. Privacy fenced yard on corner lot in Levitt Park.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2033 sqft
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Harbour
1 Unit Available
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1822 sqft
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
515 Monitor Street
515 Monitor Street, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1185 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Great 3/2 Open floor plan, breakfast bar, corian countertops, and a screened in porch leading to a big fenced back yard.New flooring to be installed in living areas prior to new tenant moving in.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Summers Creek
1 Unit Available
272 Summers Creek Drive
272 Summers Creek Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1460 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in the lovely community of Summers Creek. Located on Newfound Harbor Drive , this spacious 3/2/2 home is waiting for you! There is a large family room with big windows to let in natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1640 Mars Street
1640 Mars Street, Merritt Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1812 sqft
Canal Home in Diana Shores Subdivision. As you turn into your new residence - You're thinking ''It's SPLASH time in your private in-ground pool/hot tub.
City Guide for Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, situated in perpetually sunny Brevard County on Florida’s breathtaking eastern coastline, boasts not only a super sweet name (it sure beats Crapo, Maryland, doesn’t it?) but also plays host to a wide range of apartments for rent. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in paradise? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Cocoa rental for you!

Rental properties in Cocoa come in all shapes and sizes, from cozy studio apartments in the $500 range all the way up to multi-bedroom townhomes and rental houses for a grand or more. They’re also spread throughout the town and readily available (waiting lists are very rare), so don’t settle on an apartment in Cocoa unless you’re sure it’s perfect for you. Amenities, you’ll be glad to know, are ridiculously sweet at several rental properties in Cocoa and often include screen patios, balconies, sunken living rooms, community swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, washer-dryer units, free Wi-Fi, rooms with a view, and more.

Bringing a furry four-footed feline friend along with you to Cocoa? Several apartment complexes in Cocoa allow cats, and a limited number welcome dogs, squirrels, lobsters, jackals, hyenas, foxes, Fleet Foxes, mad cows, happy cows, and dinosaurs as well (or just dogs). Just be prepared to pay an extra chunk of change ($50 a month or so or an equivalent one-time fee) if you’ll be kicking back in a pet-friendly apartment in Cocoa.

When you’re ready to submit a leasing app for an apartment in Cocoa, don’t forget to bring along the apartment scoring essentials: two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences. Many property managers in Cocoa run basic background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a habit of dodging your bills, ducking out on your rent, and using your credit card bills to practice origami, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal.

Boasting a year-round climate the rest of us are jealous of (don’t forget to bring along your surfboard and shark repellant) and a wide range of entertainment options for singles, married couples, teens, retirees, kids, and night owls alike, Cocoa is a city with a lot more going for it than awesome apartment deals. Factor in a low crime rate, an award-winning school district, and a low cost of living rate (9 points below the national average), and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Cocoa!

So what’s the delay? Start clicking away for an unbeatable apartment deal in Cocoa, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cocoa, FL

Cocoa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Cocoa 1 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa Accessible ApartmentsCocoa Apartments with Balcony
Cocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GymCocoa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with Pool
Cocoa Apartments with PoolCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLGifford, FLLoughman, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida