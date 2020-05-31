All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:09 PM

750 N Atlantic Avenue

750 North Atlantic Avenue · (321) 427-0887
Location

750 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Seacrest Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Enjoy Sunrises and Sunsets from this 12th floor Condo. Fantastic Views of the Ocean and the River from the Balcony. Almost 2000 sqft liv. w/spit bdrms. Over-sized open floor plan great room. Newer carpets, HVAC and plumbing hardware! Installed Accordion Shutters. Landlord has extra storage unit provided. Wonderful Amenities that include Private Beach Access, Pool, hot tub/spa, Sauna, Car Wash, Club House w/pool table, picnic table w/grills, fitness room and tennis courts. Major renovation to Building, tenants will encounter construction noise from 9-4 mon-fri. Property is ideal for someone who works from 9-5 and does not work from home. Rent has been discounted from $2k - $1800 to accommodate the construction that could be on going for a year. Heart of Cocoa Beach and Great Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
750 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 750 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
750 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 750 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 750 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 750 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 750 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 750 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 750 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 750 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 750 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 750 N Atlantic Avenue has units with air conditioning.
