750 N Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Enjoy Sunrises and Sunsets from this 12th floor Condo. Fantastic Views of the Ocean and the River from the Balcony. Almost 2000 sqft liv. w/spit bdrms. Over-sized open floor plan great room. Newer carpets, HVAC and plumbing hardware! Installed Accordion Shutters. Landlord has extra storage unit provided. Wonderful Amenities that include Private Beach Access, Pool, hot tub/spa, Sauna, Car Wash, Club House w/pool table, picnic table w/grills, fitness room and tennis courts. Major renovation to Building, tenants will encounter construction noise from 9-4 mon-fri. Property is ideal for someone who works from 9-5 and does not work from home. Rent has been discounted from $2k - $1800 to accommodate the construction that could be on going for a year. Heart of Cocoa Beach and Great Schools.