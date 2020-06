Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

This bright and modern ground floor unit is centrally located in Cocoa Beach near the Cocoa Beach Pier, area dining, shopping, and services. Windward 16 is just a short walk to our beautiful beaches in a quiet, residential setting. The condo is beautifully furnished, has a fully equipped kitchen, and more. The Windward complex offers a sparkling community pool and on-site laundry facilities.