Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool garage hot tub

THIS IS COCOA BEACH LIVING! This unit is 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Beautiful Fountain Cove Condominiums at the Banana River. Stunning DIRECT RIVER views from both Master & Living area, with sliders to screened patio! Relax on your 2nd floor screened balcony that offers picturesque views of the Banana River all the way to Merritt Island. Delight in watching dolphins glide by, while you enjoy amazing sunsets. Double sinks & walk in closet in your over-sized Master will give you plenty of space for your key essentials The unit conveys with a much sought after 1 car detached garage to hold your beach toys & bikes & fishing gear, just a short walk from elevator. This unit is beautifully upgraded It comes with appliances including washer and dryer. The location is fantastic in all aspects