1860 N Atlantic Avenue

Rented Jan. 1-2020 to March 31, 2020. Direct Ocean front elegance! Corner unit with wrap around balcony 3/2 bath condo with updates throughout. From the travertine floors throughout the unit to the state of the art appliances, but mostly breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean from this 8th floor unit. NO PETS please! SHORT TERM RENTAL RATE $3500 A MONTH PLUS 12% TAX. SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR SHORT TERM $2000. Short term rate includes wifi, water, sewer, basic cable and $100 allowance a month for electricity. BACKGROUND CHECK AND CREDIT CHECK. Application fee is $100 per person. Long term rate is $3,000 a month, security deposit for LONG TERM is $4,000. Tenant pays electricity on all long term rentals.