Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:12 PM

1860 N Atlantic Avenue

1860 North Atlantic Avenue · (321) 799-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1860 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Rented Jan. 1-2020 to March 31, 2020. Direct Ocean front elegance! Corner unit with wrap around balcony 3/2 bath condo with updates throughout. From the travertine floors throughout the unit to the state of the art appliances, but mostly breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean from this 8th floor unit. NO PETS please! SHORT TERM RENTAL RATE $3500 A MONTH PLUS 12% TAX. SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR SHORT TERM $2000. Short term rate includes wifi, water, sewer, basic cable and $100 allowance a month for electricity. BACKGROUND CHECK AND CREDIT CHECK. Application fee is $100 per person. Long term rate is $3,000 a month, security deposit for LONG TERM is $4,000. Tenant pays electricity on all long term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
1860 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1860 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 1860 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1860 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1860 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 1860 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1860 N Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1860 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1860 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 1860 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1860 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
