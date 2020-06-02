181 Saint Lucie Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. Ideal Corporate rental! Enjoy the ocean breezes from this 2 story tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Cocoa Beach, Florida! The ocean just steps away! Great floor plan providing everyone with plenty of room. Two bedrooms downstairs and large laundry room with washer and dryer. Master suite upstairs with private balcony and large bathroom with jetted-bathtub. Large kitchen with breakfast bar. Convenient to shopping, the Cocoa Beach Pier, Port Canaveral Cruise-ships, international airport, PAFB, and just one hour to Disney World! 7+month rent is $2250 or $2350 for less than 7 months. PETS OK Furnished or unfurnished YOUR choice!