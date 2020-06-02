All apartments in Cocoa Beach
181 Saint Lucie Lane

181 Saint Lucie Ln · (321) 752-5858
Location

181 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Coconut Cay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1925 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. Ideal Corporate rental! Enjoy the ocean breezes from this 2 story tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Cocoa Beach, Florida! The ocean just steps away! Great floor plan providing everyone with plenty of room. Two bedrooms downstairs and large laundry room with washer and dryer. Master suite upstairs with private balcony and large bathroom with jetted-bathtub. Large kitchen with breakfast bar. Convenient to shopping, the Cocoa Beach Pier, Port Canaveral Cruise-ships, international airport, PAFB, and just one hour to Disney World! 7+month rent is $2250 or $2350 for less than 7 months. PETS OK Furnished or unfurnished YOUR choice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Saint Lucie Lane have any available units?
181 Saint Lucie Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 181 Saint Lucie Lane have?
Some of 181 Saint Lucie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Saint Lucie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
181 Saint Lucie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Saint Lucie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Saint Lucie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 181 Saint Lucie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 181 Saint Lucie Lane does offer parking.
Does 181 Saint Lucie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Saint Lucie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Saint Lucie Lane have a pool?
No, 181 Saint Lucie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 181 Saint Lucie Lane have accessible units?
No, 181 Saint Lucie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Saint Lucie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Saint Lucie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Saint Lucie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Saint Lucie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
