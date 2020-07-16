911 WOLF CREEK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage media room sauna tennis court

Priced to rent quickly! Rent includes:24 hr manned sec gate, basic cable, all yard maintenance and all clubhouse facilities. Walk up paver sidewalk & driveway, past mature landscaping. Johanna open floor plan/2 bedrms + den, kitchen, dining rm & living rm combo. Kitchen is wood-look plank, 42” cabinets, gas stove, appliances, stone surface counter-tops, closet pantry & breakfast nook. Sliding doors to enlarged screened patio/lanai. Carpeted MB has lg. walk-in closets and bay window, Master bath has double vanities, garden tub & separate shower & private water closet. Dining room and living room and other bedrooms also carpeted. Other features incl: fresh paint 1 yr. ago, indoor laundry/W/D, 2 car garage/extra storage screened lanai. All this with a 28,000 SF clubhouse which incl. full time Activities Coordinator, 8 lit clay tennis courts, indoor /outdoor swimming pools/gazebo, fitness center/locker room & sauna, billiard rm, shuffle board, bocce, card rms, arts & crafts rm, ballroom/stage & dance floor, baseball diamond, Theater Club, aerobics, 19th Hole (bar, library & movies) & too many activities & clubs to mention. Great location; 4 mi. off turnpike, 30 min from Disney or Orlando airport, shopping, restaurants, South Lake hospital, Sumter Community College, LK CTY bike trail, lots of lakes for fishing & National Training Center. HOA incl. all clubhouse facilities, basic cable, security & all yard maintenance. Golf community is gated, cart friendly, affordable & very safe! Let me show you the best kept secret in central FL!