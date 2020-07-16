All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 911 WOLF CREEK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
911 WOLF CREEK
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

911 WOLF CREEK

911 Wolf Creek Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

911 Wolf Creek Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Summit Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
media room
sauna
tennis court
Priced to rent quickly! Rent includes:24 hr manned sec gate, basic cable, all yard maintenance and all clubhouse facilities. Walk up paver sidewalk & driveway, past mature landscaping. Johanna open floor plan/2 bedrms + den, kitchen, dining rm & living rm combo. Kitchen is wood-look plank, 42” cabinets, gas stove, appliances, stone surface counter-tops, closet pantry & breakfast nook. Sliding doors to enlarged screened patio/lanai. Carpeted MB has lg. walk-in closets and bay window, Master bath has double vanities, garden tub & separate shower & private water closet. Dining room and living room and other bedrooms also carpeted. Other features incl: fresh paint 1 yr. ago, indoor laundry/W/D, 2 car garage/extra storage screened lanai. All this with a 28,000 SF clubhouse which incl. full time Activities Coordinator, 8 lit clay tennis courts, indoor /outdoor swimming pools/gazebo, fitness center/locker room & sauna, billiard rm, shuffle board, bocce, card rms, arts & crafts rm, ballroom/stage & dance floor, baseball diamond, Theater Club, aerobics, 19th Hole (bar, library & movies) & too many activities & clubs to mention. Great location; 4 mi. off turnpike, 30 min from Disney or Orlando airport, shopping, restaurants, South Lake hospital, Sumter Community College, LK CTY bike trail, lots of lakes for fishing & National Training Center. HOA incl. all clubhouse facilities, basic cable, security & all yard maintenance. Golf community is gated, cart friendly, affordable & very safe! Let me show you the best kept secret in central FL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 WOLF CREEK have any available units?
911 WOLF CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 911 WOLF CREEK have?
Some of 911 WOLF CREEK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 WOLF CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
911 WOLF CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 WOLF CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 911 WOLF CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 911 WOLF CREEK offer parking?
Yes, 911 WOLF CREEK offers parking.
Does 911 WOLF CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 WOLF CREEK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 WOLF CREEK have a pool?
Yes, 911 WOLF CREEK has a pool.
Does 911 WOLF CREEK have accessible units?
No, 911 WOLF CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 911 WOLF CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 WOLF CREEK has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 WOLF CREEK have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 WOLF CREEK does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont Apartments with GymsClermont Dog Friendly Apartments
Clermont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College