823 Chestnut Street

Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhouse with Lakefront Access to Lake Winona! - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 car garage. This home features a large and open living room and separate dining room with vaulted ceilings. You will enjoy cooking in the kitchen with tons of cabinets and a pass thru bar with a straight shot view of the lake in the back. Ceramic tile tiles throughout the 1st floor make for easy cleaning!



The loft style open stairway leads you to the three bedrooms on the top floor. Retreat to your spacious master bedroom with private master bath and a large tiled shower with the view of the lake. You will fall in love with the custom closet. The secondary bedrooms are also great sizes.



Relax on your screened patio while enjoying the water views of Lake Winona!



Schedule your appointment today as this property will not last long!! Call 407-739-9309!



Pets are Welcomed (no aggressive breeds)

$250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee/ per pet



$1,300.00 Monthly Rent

$1,300.00 Security Deposit

$ 65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

$ 100.00 Move In Processing Fee

**Renters Insurance is Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-No Evictions

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



(RLNE4713655)