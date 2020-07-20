All apartments in Clermont
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

823 Chestnut Street

823 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

823 Chestnut Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhouse with Lakefront Access to Lake Winona! - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 car garage. This home features a large and open living room and separate dining room with vaulted ceilings. You will enjoy cooking in the kitchen with tons of cabinets and a pass thru bar with a straight shot view of the lake in the back. Ceramic tile tiles throughout the 1st floor make for easy cleaning!

The loft style open stairway leads you to the three bedrooms on the top floor. Retreat to your spacious master bedroom with private master bath and a large tiled shower with the view of the lake. You will fall in love with the custom closet. The secondary bedrooms are also great sizes.

Relax on your screened patio while enjoying the water views of Lake Winona!

Schedule your appointment today as this property will not last long!! Call 407-739-9309!

Pets are Welcomed (no aggressive breeds)
$250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee/ per pet

$1,300.00 Monthly Rent
$1,300.00 Security Deposit
$ 65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
$ 100.00 Move In Processing Fee
**Renters Insurance is Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-No Evictions
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE4713655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Chestnut Street have any available units?
823 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 823 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
823 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 823 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 823 Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 823 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 823 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 823 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 823 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
