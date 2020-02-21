757 East Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

REDUCED! ***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS*** Nothing to do but move into this updated, spacious 4BR 2BA home! Features include covered front entry, wood look ceramic tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, granite countertops, gorgeous tiled baths, updated interior stylish barn doors, landscaped edging and a rear patio overlooking a nice backyard. Hurry this won't last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Lake Minneola High School

Clermont Middle School

Clermont Elementary School



Smoking: NoYear Built: 1956

Lease Terms: 12 Months

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.