All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 757 East Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
757 East Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 3:33 AM

757 East Avenue

757 East Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

757 East Avenue, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
REDUCED! ***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS*** Nothing to do but move into this updated, spacious 4BR 2BA home! Features include covered front entry, wood look ceramic tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, granite countertops, gorgeous tiled baths, updated interior stylish barn doors, landscaped edging and a rear patio overlooking a nice backyard. Hurry this won't last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Lake Minneola High School
Clermont Middle School
Clermont Elementary School

Smoking: NoYear Built: 1956
Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 East Avenue have any available units?
757 East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 757 East Avenue have?
Some of 757 East Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
757 East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 757 East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 757 East Avenue offer parking?
No, 757 East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 757 East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 East Avenue have a pool?
No, 757 East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 757 East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 757 East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 757 East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 East Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 757 East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 East Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClermont Apartments with Parking
Clermont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College