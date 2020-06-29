All apartments in Clermont
725 Roane Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

725 Roane Rd.

725 Roane Road · (352) 404-5942
Location

725 Roane Road, Clermont, FL 34711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 725 Roane Rd. · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
~3/1~Roane Road~Newly Updated/Like New Home with a big yard and close to everything! - 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath recently updated single family home. Updated kitchen, floors & bathroom. Rent includes lawn care and a newly installed monitored security system. You will enjoy the abundance of outdoor space. Close to shopping, restaurants, banks and majors roadways (highway 50, US 27 and a short drive to 429 and Florida Turnpike.) Lakes and parks nearby.

One year lease is required.
Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)
Security Deposit: $1275275300
Dogs under 25 lbs, multiples or other pets, upon approval of the owner
Sorry, No Cats
SORRY…NO SMOKING!

Driving Directions: Highway 50 to S. Bloxam Ave. Go North to Roan Rd, turn right. House on right

Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com

~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Mary Thompson or Cindy West at 352 404-5942 to view the property ~

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2196424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Roane Rd. have any available units?
725 Roane Rd. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 725 Roane Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
725 Roane Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Roane Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Roane Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 725 Roane Rd. offer parking?
No, 725 Roane Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 725 Roane Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Roane Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Roane Rd. have a pool?
No, 725 Roane Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 725 Roane Rd. have accessible units?
No, 725 Roane Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Roane Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Roane Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Roane Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Roane Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
