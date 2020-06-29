725 Roane Rd.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

~3/1~Roane Road~Newly Updated/Like New Home with a big yard and close to everything! - 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath recently updated single family home. Updated kitchen, floors & bathroom. Rent includes lawn care and a newly installed monitored security system. You will enjoy the abundance of outdoor space. Close to shopping, restaurants, banks and majors roadways (highway 50, US 27 and a short drive to 429 and Florida Turnpike.) Lakes and parks nearby.



One year lease is required.

Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)

Security Deposit: $1275275300

Dogs under 25 lbs, multiples or other pets, upon approval of the owner

Sorry, No Cats

SORRY…NO SMOKING!



Driving Directions: Highway 50 to S. Bloxam Ave. Go North to Roan Rd, turn right. House on right



Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com



~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Mary Thompson or Cindy West at 352 404-5942 to view the property ~



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2196424)