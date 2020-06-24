All apartments in Clermont
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

612 Villa Ct.

612 Villa Court · No Longer Available
Location

612 Villa Court, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2Bdrm 2Bath Villa --- Clermont FL -- $1,350 per month - This 2Bdrm 2Bath Villa is fully tiled, freshly painted, has all kitchen appliances. The 1 car garage has a electric garage door opener and plenty of storage space.

-Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds.
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

APPLICATION LINK http://www.mizzrealty.com/rental-properties/

(RLNE3387466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Villa Ct. have any available units?
612 Villa Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 612 Villa Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
612 Villa Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Villa Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Villa Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 612 Villa Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 612 Villa Ct. offers parking.
Does 612 Villa Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Villa Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Villa Ct. have a pool?
No, 612 Villa Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 612 Villa Ct. have accessible units?
No, 612 Villa Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Villa Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Villa Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Villa Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Villa Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
