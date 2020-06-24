612 Villa Ct.

Amenities
2Bdrm 2Bath Villa --- Clermont FL -- $1,350 per month - This 2Bdrm 2Bath Villa is fully tiled, freshly painted, has all kitchen appliances. The 1 car garage has a electric garage door opener and plenty of storage space.
-Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds.
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.
APPLICATION LINK http://www.mizzrealty.com/rental-properties/
(RLNE3387466)