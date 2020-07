Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly

3/2 Home in Clermont - This lovely 3/2 Clermont home has everything you could want, you will love it the minute you walk in. Home has nice living space, office room in the front, and a spacious back patio. Unit offers tile throughout the entire home. Huge Community pool with patio area and fireplace. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment make this a great location. Basic lawn care included in rent. This property will go fast.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4936783)