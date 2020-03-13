4200 LONGBOW DRIVE

Amenities

4 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOMS WITH 3,004 SQFT Home Sweet Home! Welcome to this stunning home ON A MEGA LOT in the established, gated community of Hunters Run. Beautiful from the inside out with 1,829 heated sqft, walk through the front door and be wowed! The formal dining room is directly to the left, with walk-through access to the kitchen. Upgraded Crown molding is carried throughout the downstairs. The open kitchen is fully equipped with gas stove, stainless appliances, 42-inch cabinets, and beautiful granite. Granite counters are also carried throughout the entire home! Large family room and eat-in kitchen overlook your .34 ACRE FULLY FENCED LOT. Great attention to detail with added plantation shutters. For added privacy, the master bedroom is conveniently located downstairs. Master bath features spa tub, double sinks, and an oversized walk-in closet. Continue upstairs to the spacious, and bright loft! Three remaining large bedrooms remain. Great condition, energy efficient, and a true gem, this home is ready to be yours today.