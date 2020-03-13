All apartments in Clermont
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

4200 LONGBOW DRIVE

4200 Longbow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Longbow Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
4 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOMS WITH 3,004 SQFT Home Sweet Home! Welcome to this stunning home ON A MEGA LOT in the established, gated community of Hunters Run. Beautiful from the inside out with 1,829 heated sqft, walk through the front door and be wowed! The formal dining room is directly to the left, with walk-through access to the kitchen. Upgraded Crown molding is carried throughout the downstairs. The open kitchen is fully equipped with gas stove, stainless appliances, 42-inch cabinets, and beautiful granite. Granite counters are also carried throughout the entire home! Large family room and eat-in kitchen overlook your .34 ACRE FULLY FENCED LOT. Great attention to detail with added plantation shutters. For added privacy, the master bedroom is conveniently located downstairs. Master bath features spa tub, double sinks, and an oversized walk-in closet. Continue upstairs to the spacious, and bright loft! Three remaining large bedrooms remain. Great condition, energy efficient, and a true gem, this home is ready to be yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE have any available units?
4200 LONGBOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE have?
Some of 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4200 LONGBOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 LONGBOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
