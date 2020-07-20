3822 Fallscrest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Freshly painted spacious 4 bed home. The kitchen features an eat-in space and family room that leads out to your screened patio. The master bath has dual sinks and tub with separate shower.The master bedroom is on 1st floor with sliding glass doors leading out to screened patio and has a walk-in closet. The back yard is fully fenced in. Then there's the 3 car garage..a community pool and spa.

Lawn care is included in the price.