Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:09 AM

3822 Fallscrest Circle

3822 Fallscrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Fallscrest Circle, Clermont, FL 34711
Somerset Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Freshly painted spacious 4 bed home. The kitchen features an eat-in space and family room that leads out to your screened patio. The master bath has dual sinks and tub with separate shower.The master bedroom is on 1st floor with sliding glass doors leading out to screened patio and has a walk-in closet. The back yard is fully fenced in. Then there's the 3 car garage..a community pool and spa.
Lawn care is included in the price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Fallscrest Circle have any available units?
3822 Fallscrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3822 Fallscrest Circle have?
Some of 3822 Fallscrest Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Fallscrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Fallscrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Fallscrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3822 Fallscrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3822 Fallscrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3822 Fallscrest Circle offers parking.
Does 3822 Fallscrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Fallscrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Fallscrest Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3822 Fallscrest Circle has a pool.
Does 3822 Fallscrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 3822 Fallscrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Fallscrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 Fallscrest Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 Fallscrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3822 Fallscrest Circle has units with air conditioning.
