All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 3695 CORSICA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
3695 CORSICA LANE
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:57 AM

3695 CORSICA LANE

3695 Corsica Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3695 Corsica Lane, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Columbia II model in Heritage Hills, a security gated 55+ community. All appliances and window treatments are included in this spacious well-kept homes in a great location! All HOA fees paid by owner. Enjoy full use of the clubhouse with amenities and activities galore- such as a wireless computer station, ballroom with stage, fitness room, library, billiards, card room, craft room, and an indoor air-conditioned gold simulator that features over 50 world famous golf courses! Outdoors, this community features a giant resort like pool, a heated spa, a real putting green, a sports court with tennis, basketball, shuffleboard, bocce, and pickleball! Stay fit by using the sidewalks that cover the community from end to end, top to bottom. Heritage Hills offers two gated accesses- one from Hancock Rd. and the center of Clermont/ State Rd 50 & HWY 27. Close to shopping, hospitals, library, and the National Training Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3695 CORSICA LANE have any available units?
3695 CORSICA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3695 CORSICA LANE have?
Some of 3695 CORSICA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3695 CORSICA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3695 CORSICA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 CORSICA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3695 CORSICA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 3695 CORSICA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3695 CORSICA LANE offers parking.
Does 3695 CORSICA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3695 CORSICA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 CORSICA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3695 CORSICA LANE has a pool.
Does 3695 CORSICA LANE have accessible units?
No, 3695 CORSICA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 CORSICA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3695 CORSICA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3695 CORSICA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3695 CORSICA LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClermont Apartments with Parking
Clermont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College