3695 CORSICA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Columbia II model in Heritage Hills, a security gated 55+ community. All appliances and window treatments are included in this spacious well-kept homes in a great location! All HOA fees paid by owner. Enjoy full use of the clubhouse with amenities and activities galore- such as a wireless computer station, ballroom with stage, fitness room, library, billiards, card room, craft room, and an indoor air-conditioned gold simulator that features over 50 world famous golf courses! Outdoors, this community features a giant resort like pool, a heated spa, a real putting green, a sports court with tennis, basketball, shuffleboard, bocce, and pickleball! Stay fit by using the sidewalks that cover the community from end to end, top to bottom. Heritage Hills offers two gated accesses- one from Hancock Rd. and the center of Clermont/ State Rd 50 & HWY 27. Close to shopping, hospitals, library, and the National Training Center.