Clermont, FL
3628 Briar Run Dr.
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

3628 Briar Run Dr.

3628 Briar Run Drive · No Longer Available
Clermont
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

3628 Briar Run Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3628 Briar Run Dr. Available 05/06/19 3/2 gem in the Foxchase Community of Clermont! - Beautiful 3/2 home in Clermont's well-thought-out community of Foxchase. Close to restaurants, medical facilities, shopping, and schools. Live in the growing metro area of Central Florida but enjoy the peace and tranquility of this neighborhood located about 30 min from Downtown Orlando. This community offers amenities like a pool and playground. Nicely acquainted open split floor plan with ample space in the formal dining room, living room, and family room. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, island, eat-in nook, and stainless steel appliances. The Master suite includes two closets and a large bathroom with dual sinks, shower and garden tub. Enjoy the privacy of the Fenced Yard with covered patio. This home is conveniently located near major highways, restaurants, schools, and shopping.

Tenant is responsible for lawn service and trimming of shrubbery. Lawn fertilization and lawn pest control are included in the rent.

Washer and dryer are included, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this beautiful home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

(RLNE4856219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Briar Run Dr. have any available units?
3628 Briar Run Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3628 Briar Run Dr. have?
Some of 3628 Briar Run Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Briar Run Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Briar Run Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Briar Run Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3628 Briar Run Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3628 Briar Run Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Briar Run Dr. offers parking.
Does 3628 Briar Run Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3628 Briar Run Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Briar Run Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3628 Briar Run Dr. has a pool.
Does 3628 Briar Run Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3628 Briar Run Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Briar Run Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3628 Briar Run Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3628 Briar Run Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3628 Briar Run Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
