3628 Briar Run Dr. Available 05/06/19 3/2 gem in the Foxchase Community of Clermont! - Beautiful 3/2 home in Clermont's well-thought-out community of Foxchase. Close to restaurants, medical facilities, shopping, and schools. Live in the growing metro area of Central Florida but enjoy the peace and tranquility of this neighborhood located about 30 min from Downtown Orlando. This community offers amenities like a pool and playground. Nicely acquainted open split floor plan with ample space in the formal dining room, living room, and family room. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, island, eat-in nook, and stainless steel appliances. The Master suite includes two closets and a large bathroom with dual sinks, shower and garden tub. Enjoy the privacy of the Fenced Yard with covered patio. This home is conveniently located near major highways, restaurants, schools, and shopping.



Tenant is responsible for lawn service and trimming of shrubbery. Lawn fertilization and lawn pest control are included in the rent.



Washer and dryer are included, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this beautiful home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



