3430 Chessington Street

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage internet access sauna tennis court

Desirable 3/2 Home in Gated 55+ Golf Course Community of Kings Ridge is Available Now! - Desirable 3/2 Single Family Home in Gated Golf Course Community of Kings Ridge is Available Now! This lovely split floor plan home, boasts brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout, exterior features a perfectly manicured lawn and tropical landscaping, screen in patio with ceiling fan and no rear neighbors. Kings Ridge is a 55+ gated golf community located in the rolling hills of Clermont. Enjoy the Royal lifestyle in the multi-million $ clubhouse with 3 heated pools & 2 spas and tennis court. Basic cable, internet and lawn service is included in rent. 2 Car Garage and Golf cart friendly community. Take your golf cart to the Kings Ridge Plaza to shop for groceries, banking, dining and more! Only Small pets will be considered.



