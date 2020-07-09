All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 3430 Chessington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
3430 Chessington Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

3430 Chessington Street

3430 Chessington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3430 Chessington Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Kings Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Desirable 3/2 Home in Gated 55+ Golf Course Community of Kings Ridge is Available Now! - Desirable 3/2 Single Family Home in Gated Golf Course Community of Kings Ridge is Available Now! This lovely split floor plan home, boasts brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout, exterior features a perfectly manicured lawn and tropical landscaping, screen in patio with ceiling fan and no rear neighbors. Kings Ridge is a 55+ gated golf community located in the rolling hills of Clermont. Enjoy the Royal lifestyle in the multi-million $ clubhouse with 3 heated pools & 2 spas and tennis court. Basic cable, internet and lawn service is included in rent. 2 Car Garage and Golf cart friendly community. Take your golf cart to the Kings Ridge Plaza to shop for groceries, banking, dining and more! Only Small pets will be considered.

(RLNE5788728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Chessington Street have any available units?
3430 Chessington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3430 Chessington Street have?
Some of 3430 Chessington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 Chessington Street currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Chessington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Chessington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 Chessington Street is pet friendly.
Does 3430 Chessington Street offer parking?
Yes, 3430 Chessington Street offers parking.
Does 3430 Chessington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 Chessington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Chessington Street have a pool?
Yes, 3430 Chessington Street has a pool.
Does 3430 Chessington Street have accessible units?
No, 3430 Chessington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Chessington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 Chessington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 Chessington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 Chessington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClermont Apartments with Parking
Clermont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College