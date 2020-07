Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the sought after neighborhood of Verde Ridge. This home offers a split floor plan with tile flooring throughout. Home is situated on a spacious lot with no rear neighbors. Resort style community pool and playground . Close to all major highway, shopping, restaurants, walking/biking trails and theme parks. Great schools. All appliances included ,like new and move in ready now!