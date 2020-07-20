2792 FALCON RIDGE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool pool table shuffle board garage internet access lobby sauna tennis court

Perfect rental, totally furnished & available May 1-Nov 1, 2019. Rent includes; utilities (gas, electric, water), garbage removal, HOA amenities, all yard maintenance, pool maintenance, basic cable & internet. Extras include: tile roof, 3 car garage, crown molding, large baseboards, designer tile, wood floors & bed rooms have carpet. There are also walk-in closets & pantry, 11’ ceilings & French doors to screened lanai with a pool. Kitchen has 42” cabinets, gas stove, stainless appliances, corion counter-tops & eating space in the kitchenette. Open "great room" has a tray ceiling & French doors to a lg screened lanai with a private pool (heating it NOT included).MB has 2 walk-in closets, tray ceiling & master bath has double vanities, private commode, garden tub & separate shower. Dining room, great for formal dinners has a tile floor & 2nd bedroom is great for guests or grandchildren. HOA includes security manned gate, basic cable, clubhouse facilities & yard maintenance. Resort style 28,000 SF clubhouse has 8 clay tennis courts, baseball diamond, shuffle board, bocce, heated indoor-outdoor swimming pool/sauna, gazebo, ballroom/stage & dance floor, kitchen, billiard room, office, 2 card rooms, arts & crafts room/kiln, lobby, 19th Hole/bar & TV & too many clubs & activities to mention. Location is pristine, 4 mi. off turnpike, 1/2 hr. to theme parks or Orlando airport, 1 hr. to either coast, NTC, many lakes for fishing, bike trails, library, shopping, restaurants, banking & hospital.