Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
2792 FALCON RIDGE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2792 FALCON RIDGE

2792 Falcon Ridge · No Longer Available
Clermont
Apartments with Gyms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Location

2792 Falcon Ridge, Clermont, FL 34711
Summit Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
internet access
lobby
sauna
tennis court
Perfect rental, totally furnished & available May 1-Nov 1, 2019. Rent includes; utilities (gas, electric, water), garbage removal, HOA amenities, all yard maintenance, pool maintenance, basic cable & internet. Extras include: tile roof, 3 car garage, crown molding, large baseboards, designer tile, wood floors & bed rooms have carpet. There are also walk-in closets & pantry, 11’ ceilings & French doors to screened lanai with a pool. Kitchen has 42” cabinets, gas stove, stainless appliances, corion counter-tops & eating space in the kitchenette. Open "great room" has a tray ceiling & French doors to a lg screened lanai with a private pool (heating it NOT included).MB has 2 walk-in closets, tray ceiling & master bath has double vanities, private commode, garden tub & separate shower. Dining room, great for formal dinners has a tile floor & 2nd bedroom is great for guests or grandchildren. HOA includes security manned gate, basic cable, clubhouse facilities & yard maintenance. Resort style 28,000 SF clubhouse has 8 clay tennis courts, baseball diamond, shuffle board, bocce, heated indoor-outdoor swimming pool/sauna, gazebo, ballroom/stage & dance floor, kitchen, billiard room, office, 2 card rooms, arts & crafts room/kiln, lobby, 19th Hole/bar & TV & too many clubs & activities to mention. Location is pristine, 4 mi. off turnpike, 1/2 hr. to theme parks or Orlando airport, 1 hr. to either coast, NTC, many lakes for fishing, bike trails, library, shopping, restaurants, banking & hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2792 FALCON RIDGE have any available units?
2792 FALCON RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2792 FALCON RIDGE have?
Some of 2792 FALCON RIDGE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2792 FALCON RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
2792 FALCON RIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2792 FALCON RIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 2792 FALCON RIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 2792 FALCON RIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 2792 FALCON RIDGE offers parking.
Does 2792 FALCON RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2792 FALCON RIDGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2792 FALCON RIDGE have a pool?
Yes, 2792 FALCON RIDGE has a pool.
Does 2792 FALCON RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 2792 FALCON RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 2792 FALCON RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2792 FALCON RIDGE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2792 FALCON RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2792 FALCON RIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
