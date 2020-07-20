2792 FALCON RIDGE

Amenities
Perfect rental, totally furnished & available May 1-Nov 1, 2019. Rent includes; utilities (gas, electric, water), garbage removal, HOA amenities, all yard maintenance, pool maintenance, basic cable & internet. Extras include: tile roof, 3 car garage, crown molding, large baseboards, designer tile, wood floors & bed rooms have carpet. There are also walk-in closets & pantry, 11’ ceilings & French doors to screened lanai with a pool. Kitchen has 42” cabinets, gas stove, stainless appliances, corion counter-tops & eating space in the kitchenette. Open "great room" has a tray ceiling & French doors to a lg screened lanai with a private pool (heating it NOT included).MB has 2 walk-in closets, tray ceiling & master bath has double vanities, private commode, garden tub & separate shower. Dining room, great for formal dinners has a tile floor & 2nd bedroom is great for guests or grandchildren. HOA includes security manned gate, basic cable, clubhouse facilities & yard maintenance. Resort style 28,000 SF clubhouse has 8 clay tennis courts, baseball diamond, shuffle board, bocce, heated indoor-outdoor swimming pool/sauna, gazebo, ballroom/stage & dance floor, kitchen, billiard room, office, 2 card rooms, arts & crafts room/kiln, lobby, 19th Hole/bar & TV & too many clubs & activities to mention. Location is pristine, 4 mi. off turnpike, 1/2 hr. to theme parks or Orlando airport, 1 hr. to either coast, NTC, many lakes for fishing, bike trails, library, shopping, restaurants, banking & hospital.