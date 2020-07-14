All apartments in Clermont
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake

1984 Country Brook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1984 Country Brook Avenue, Clermont, FL 34711
Skyridge Valley

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 1984 Country Brook Ave Clermont Fl. 34711 - 5 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1984 Country Brook Ave Clermont, Fl. 34711. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. NO Pets!

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Driving Directions: Take Hancock Road North of Highway 50; Left onto N. Ridge Blvd.; Left onto Skyridge Road; Right onto Vale Drive; Left onto Country Brook Avenue

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake have any available units?
1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake have?
Some of 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake currently offering any rent specials?
1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake pet-friendly?
No, 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake offer parking?
No, 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake does not offer parking.
Does 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake have a pool?
No, 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake does not have a pool.
Does 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake have accessible units?
No, 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1984 Country Brook Avenue Lake has units with air conditioning.
