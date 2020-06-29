All apartments in Clermont
1224 LAKEVIEW DR
1224 LAKEVIEW DR

1224 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Lakeview Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Listing Agent: Dylan Berlingieri 407.844.8218 dylandeals1113@gmail.com - Recent renovations have been made to this Eisenhower era home located in the city limits of Clermont. new windows, ceramic flooring in kitchen, living room and the master bedroom, new sink and tub in 2nd bathroom, ceramic back splash in kitchen and fresh paint. The dining room and bedrooms 2 and 3 have real hardwood floors. This convenient, in town location, is close to: State Road 50, U.S. 27, the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, numerous restaurants, banks, the Lake Xpress bus stop, South Lake Hospital, the National Training Center, Lake Sumter State College.

(RLNE4795215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 LAKEVIEW DR have any available units?
1224 LAKEVIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 1224 LAKEVIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
1224 LAKEVIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 LAKEVIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 1224 LAKEVIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1224 LAKEVIEW DR offer parking?
No, 1224 LAKEVIEW DR does not offer parking.
Does 1224 LAKEVIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 LAKEVIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 LAKEVIEW DR have a pool?
No, 1224 LAKEVIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 1224 LAKEVIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 1224 LAKEVIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 LAKEVIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 LAKEVIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 LAKEVIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 LAKEVIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
