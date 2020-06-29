1224 LAKEVIEW DR

Amenities

Listing Agent: Dylan Berlingieri 407.844.8218 dylandeals1113@gmail.com - Recent renovations have been made to this Eisenhower era home located in the city limits of Clermont. new windows, ceramic flooring in kitchen, living room and the master bedroom, new sink and tub in 2nd bathroom, ceramic back splash in kitchen and fresh paint. The dining room and bedrooms 2 and 3 have real hardwood floors. This convenient, in town location, is close to: State Road 50, U.S. 27, the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, numerous restaurants, banks, the Lake Xpress bus stop, South Lake Hospital, the National Training Center, Lake Sumter State College.



