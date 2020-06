Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom and Library/Den home in a great Gated community. This community has it all with a great location, swimming, tennis, play ground and much more. The kitchen has 42 inch cabinets with granite counter tops. Split floor plan with formal dinning, formal living and great room. Large screened in back lanai. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a large walk-in closet.