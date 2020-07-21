1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly volleyball court

HIGHLAND RANCH CANYONS - - Check out this spectacular newer 4BR/2.5BA one story home. Open Floor plan, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, walk in pantry, large island, stainless appliances, formal dining, great room, and eat in kitchen. Ideal for entertaining. Split bedroom plan. Master has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Huge walk in closet. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. 2 car garage. Beautifully landscaped. Huge covered patio and private backyard. Walk to the resort style amenities consisting of a huge pool, splash pad, basketball court, fenced dog park, fire pit, volleyball and a bike/walking trail.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com



No Pets Allowed



