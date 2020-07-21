All apartments in Clermont
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:44 AM

1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD

1037 Sadie Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Sadie Ridge Road, Clermont, FL 34756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
HIGHLAND RANCH CANYONS - - Check out this spectacular newer 4BR/2.5BA one story home. Open Floor plan, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, walk in pantry, large island, stainless appliances, formal dining, great room, and eat in kitchen. Ideal for entertaining. Split bedroom plan. Master has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Huge walk in closet. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. 2 car garage. Beautifully landscaped. Huge covered patio and private backyard. Walk to the resort style amenities consisting of a huge pool, splash pad, basketball court, fenced dog park, fire pit, volleyball and a bike/walking trail.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1037 SADIE RIDGE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
