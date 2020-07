Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated bungalow style home, great for a single family. This home is placed right in the heart of south Clearwater a ten-minute drive will get you to the best beaches in the bay area. Its close to most major highways, and about twenty-five minutes from downtown Tampa.