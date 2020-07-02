904 Wellington Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c6a4e9039 ---- This is a great split plan, 4 bedroom home with a great location in Clearwater. The master bedroom with a master bath sits by itself on the south end of the home and has sliding glass doors that open onto the pool deck. You will also find sliding glass doors that open onto the pool deck from the living/dining room, another bedroom and one of the bathrooms as well. The other two bedrooms have a split bathroom. The garage has plenty of storage space for your vehicle and storage needs. There is also driveway and street parking available. One month rent, $295 admin fee and a $2000 security deposit moves you in. Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com 2 Car Garage Central Heat/Air Four Bedroom Wood Floors