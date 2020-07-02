All apartments in Clearwater
904 Wellington Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

904 Wellington Drive

904 Wellington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Wellington Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c6a4e9039 ---- This is a great split plan, 4 bedroom home with a great location in Clearwater. The master bedroom with a master bath sits by itself on the south end of the home and has sliding glass doors that open onto the pool deck. You will also find sliding glass doors that open onto the pool deck from the living/dining room, another bedroom and one of the bathrooms as well. The other two bedrooms have a split bathroom. The garage has plenty of storage space for your vehicle and storage needs. There is also driveway and street parking available. One month rent, $295 admin fee and a $2000 security deposit moves you in. Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com 2 Car Garage Central Heat/Air Four Bedroom Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Wellington Drive have any available units?
904 Wellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Wellington Drive have?
Some of 904 Wellington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Wellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Wellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Wellington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 904 Wellington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 904 Wellington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 904 Wellington Drive offers parking.
Does 904 Wellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Wellington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Wellington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 904 Wellington Drive has a pool.
Does 904 Wellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Wellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Wellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Wellington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

