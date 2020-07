Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulous views from very room of this turn-key, furnished, corner condo unit. Kitchen has been redone with granite counter tops and beautiful wood cabinets. Updated baths, spacious rooms and lots of storage. This unit also has a covered parking spot, additional storage, and its own private patio in the front. This condo will allow you to enjoy the Florida lifestyle!