Clearwater, FL
844 BRUCE AVENUE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

844 BRUCE AVENUE

844 Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

844 Bruce Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Live on Clearwater Beach! Open and light beach home with an updated kitchen. Located on a spacious and palm tree covered corner lot with direct access to the Beach, only a block away. Three large bedrooms with an extra bonus room that can be used as a den or office. Pets welcome and this home is situated in the area that allows dogs on the beach. Clearwater Beach Municipal Swimming Pool and tennis courts are only 5 minutes away, as well as walking distance to shops and restaurants. Large backyard with covered patio and plenty of room for dogs to run and play. Convenient side gate allows parking/ storage of boat. Long term lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 BRUCE AVENUE have any available units?
844 BRUCE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 BRUCE AVENUE have?
Some of 844 BRUCE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 BRUCE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
844 BRUCE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 BRUCE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 BRUCE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 844 BRUCE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 844 BRUCE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 844 BRUCE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 BRUCE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 BRUCE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 844 BRUCE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 844 BRUCE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 844 BRUCE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 844 BRUCE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 BRUCE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

