Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool tennis court

Gorgeous almost 2000 sq. Ft high end condo! 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo right on the water, with delightful full open Water views to Clearwater Beach.

Water view is truly beautiful and from every room. It feels like being on a boat! Private large balcony where you can sip your morning coffee every day!

This condo has been completely remodeled throughout and no expenses were spared!

Waterfront pool also and tennis Court and private parking spot.