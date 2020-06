700 ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UP-TO-DATE AND REMODELED SOUTH CORNER END WATERFRONT CONDO 1920 SF ON THE 9TH FLOOR WITH SPECTACULAR WATER VIEWS OF CLEARWATER BEACH, GULF OF MEXICO AND THE INTROCOASTAL WATERS. CONDO HAS NEWER WINDOWS AND DOORS, NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, PORCLAIN TILE FLOORS, NEWER WOOD BATHROOM VANITIES WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, YOUR OWN PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM IN CONDO WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS, LARGE SEPARATE DINING ROOM. AMENITIES INCLUDE HEATED POOL, LARGE WOOD PATIO DECK ON THE WATER POOLSIDE, FITNESS ROOM, TENNIS COURT AND YOUR OWN CARPORT.