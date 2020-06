Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular Island Estates home. Completely renovated inside and out in 2018. New windows, doors, kitchen and baths. New roof, A/C, water heater and flooring throughout. Spacious open foyer with soaring ceilings. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Open floor plan with volume ceilings. Huge great room opens to covered outdoor space. Beautifully landscaped, oversized lot with pool and covered boat dock with lift. Walk, bike or boat to all that Clearwater Beach has to offer.

For info call owner.