690 ISLAND WAY 212

Spectacular Views of Mandalay Harbor, Gulf of Mexico, and Intracoastal Waterway! This 1,350 Square Foot 2 Bedroom + Office / Den 2 Bath Residence has so much to offer. Lots of interior upgrades including renovated kitchen with open concept, custom wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, custom wood vanities with granite counter tops in both bathrooms, office has built-in wood cabinetry and desk, and BRAND NEW HURRICANE RATED SLIDING DOORS! The balcony is huge with North Western & North Eastern Views of the Water!!! Island Walk is a highly sought after community in Island Estates. The community offers so many amenities such as heated swimming pool & hot tub, grilling area, tennis courts, and boat slips to purchase when available. This location is fantastic, just 1.5 miles to the World Famous Clearwater Beach - walk, bike, or take the Jolly Trolly, also close by you have a grocery store, banks, post office, restaurant, and the Clearwater Aquarium! What more could you ask for? Will also consider a small dog