Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
68 WINDWARD ISLAND
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

68 WINDWARD ISLAND

68 Windward Is · No Longer Available
Location

68 Windward Is, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a Fisherman and boaters paradise located on a deep water canal with western sunset views. The dock and boathouse with electric lift provides quick access to the Gulf of Mexico and St. Josephs Sound. The stunning gas heated pool is surrounded by luxury paver stone deck area. This is a spacious and updated 2,832 sq. ft. home with high ceilings, ceramic tile
floors throughout, crown moldings, modern bathrooms, marble vanities, new exterior sliding doors, quartz kitchen counters, and stainless appliances. Freshly painted in and out. The Master bedroom is 18'8 x 18'3 with crown molding and a 10'3" ceiling height. The open living area is spacious measuring 28'8"x18'4" with 10 'ceiling height ! New insulated flat roof installed. New ac ductwork installed.
Ideally located only one mile to world famous Clearwater Beach and many 1st class restaurants. One half mile to brand new Publix grocery store and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium . Available furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 WINDWARD ISLAND have any available units?
68 WINDWARD ISLAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 WINDWARD ISLAND have?
Some of 68 WINDWARD ISLAND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 WINDWARD ISLAND currently offering any rent specials?
68 WINDWARD ISLAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 WINDWARD ISLAND pet-friendly?
No, 68 WINDWARD ISLAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 68 WINDWARD ISLAND offer parking?
Yes, 68 WINDWARD ISLAND offers parking.
Does 68 WINDWARD ISLAND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 WINDWARD ISLAND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 WINDWARD ISLAND have a pool?
Yes, 68 WINDWARD ISLAND has a pool.
Does 68 WINDWARD ISLAND have accessible units?
No, 68 WINDWARD ISLAND does not have accessible units.
Does 68 WINDWARD ISLAND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 WINDWARD ISLAND has units with dishwashers.
