650 ISLAND WAY 504

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool guest parking

Ready to live the lifestyle of waterfront living? Here it is! Beautiful unit with lots of upgrades: new carpet, new tongue & groove wood laminate floors, kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counter tops and GE stainless appliances, eating space in the kitchen plus a breakfast bar, and a laundry closet with washer/dryer. Master suite has a huge walk-in closet, private bath and gorgeous unobstructed views of the intracoastal with its own access to the balcony. 2nd bedroom has good closet space and bathroom access without going into hall. Other features include: heated pool, tiki hut, lush landscaping, boat docks, assigned covered parking, and guest parking. You will love sitting on your balcony and watching breathtaking sunsets and boats floating by! Ok to bring your 2 pets (under 20 lbs). Sorry- no smoking allowed.