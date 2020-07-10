All apartments in Clearwater
650 ISLAND WAY 504
650 ISLAND WAY 504

650 Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

650 Island Way, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
Ready to live the lifestyle of waterfront living? Here it is! Beautiful unit with lots of upgrades: new carpet, new tongue & groove wood laminate floors, kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counter tops and GE stainless appliances, eating space in the kitchen plus a breakfast bar, and a laundry closet with washer/dryer. Master suite has a huge walk-in closet, private bath and gorgeous unobstructed views of the intracoastal with its own access to the balcony. 2nd bedroom has good closet space and bathroom access without going into hall. Other features include: heated pool, tiki hut, lush landscaping, boat docks, assigned covered parking, and guest parking. You will love sitting on your balcony and watching breathtaking sunsets and boats floating by! Ok to bring your 2 pets (under 20 lbs). Sorry- no smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 ISLAND WAY 504 have any available units?
650 ISLAND WAY 504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 ISLAND WAY 504 have?
Some of 650 ISLAND WAY 504's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 ISLAND WAY 504 currently offering any rent specials?
650 ISLAND WAY 504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 ISLAND WAY 504 pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 ISLAND WAY 504 is pet friendly.
Does 650 ISLAND WAY 504 offer parking?
Yes, 650 ISLAND WAY 504 offers parking.
Does 650 ISLAND WAY 504 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 ISLAND WAY 504 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 ISLAND WAY 504 have a pool?
Yes, 650 ISLAND WAY 504 has a pool.
Does 650 ISLAND WAY 504 have accessible units?
No, 650 ISLAND WAY 504 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 ISLAND WAY 504 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 ISLAND WAY 504 has units with dishwashers.

