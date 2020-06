Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Call Cherie Kelly @727-451-7780. St. Andrews Cove- This remodeled one bedroom 1 bath end unit condo is on the 1st floor and is nicely updated with new paint, flooring, blinds and more. View of pond from screened lanai. Storage room in lanai. Assigned parking. Community laundry and pool. Close to all and minutes to downtown Clearwater and beautiful Clearwater Beach. Includes water, sewer and trash. Pet considered.