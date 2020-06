Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Light Bright and super quaint!!! Fully Furnished with all the furnishings and everything else you would need in your new home, it has everything and is ready to go. All you need is your toothbrush, Really!! Hardwood Floors and granite in the kitchen. ! No Carpet & Nicely decorated. Water and Trash are included. Free onsite Laundry. No Dogs or Cats Allowed and No Smoking. Super close to downtown and Clearwater Beach. One-month rent One-month security One year lease. Available end of May.