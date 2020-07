Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 1925 artisan style bungalow near downtown Clearwater, across the street from Belleair Country Club. New roof, fresh paint and large driveway. Shopping, dining and entertainment options are located only a short drive away, with easy access to major roads and highways, and only a short drive to the award-winning Gulf Beaches!