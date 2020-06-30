All apartments in Clearwater
502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl

502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl · No Longer Available
Location

502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Clearwater 2bdrm Duplex - Property Id: 194730

This front apartment of duplex will be coming soon. Location is only 5 mile to Clearwater beach. Central heat and air. Tile throughout. Management pays for yard and pest service. Tenant responsible for utilities and power.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194730
Property Id 194730

(RLNE5441722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl have any available units?
502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl have?
Some of 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl currently offering any rent specials?
502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl is pet friendly.
Does 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl offer parking?
No, 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl does not offer parking.
Does 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl have a pool?
No, 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl does not have a pool.
Does 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl have accessible units?
No, 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Blanche B Littlejohn Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

