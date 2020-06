Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER TO DECEMBER 2020 / RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 (MIN 1 MONTH RENTAL)...~OCEANFRONT 8TH FLOOR UNIT WHERE YOU CAN WATCH THE SUNRISE & SUNSET ON YOUR OWN PRIVATE TERRACE~ENJOY THE SOUNDS OF THE OCEAN WITH VIEWS FROM ALL THE ROOMS~FULLY EQUIPPED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WATERFRONT CONDO WITH A MASTER SUITE KING BED PRIVATE BATH AREA AND OFFERS A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN FOR ADDED PRIVACY~JUST BRING YOUR BATHING SUIT AND ENJOY THE PRIVATE POOL AND WATER VIEWS WHERE YOU CAN WATCH ALL DAY THE BOATS AND DOLPHINS PLAY~THIS CONDO BUILDING OFFERS 24HR SECURITY/FREE INTERNET/CABLE/WATER/ELECTRIC IS INCLUDED TOO~CLEARWATER BEACH VOTED BEST BEACH 2017-18!-CONDO IS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED SUPER SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION JUST STEPS FROM PIER 60~HIGHLY DESIRABLE LOCATION ENJOY MILES OF BEAUTIFULSANDY BEACHES~GREAT RESTAURANTS/FUN & LOCAL SHOPS/LOCAL GROCERY STORES TOO~NO CAR NEEDED HERE/TAKE THE TROLLEY BUS FROM DOWNTOWN CLEARWATER, ALL THROUGH CLEARWATER ALONG THE GULF DOWN TO ST PETE BEACH~PLENTY OF LOCAL CLEARWATER BEACH FINE AND CASUAL RESTAURANTS/NIGHTLIFE OTHER LOCAL ACTIVITIES AVAILABLE; CHARTER BOAT FISHING/DINNER CRUISES/SIGHTSEEING TOURS/SEGWAY/DOLPHIN SPOTTING TOURS/CLEARWATER AQUARIUM SEE WINTER AND HOPE OUR FAMOUS DOLPHINS/PIRATE SHIP/SEA SCREAMER~ENJOY DAILY SUNSETS FROM THE MANY ROOFTOP RESTAURANTS OR AT PIER 60 WHERE YOU CAN ALSO ENJOY THE ARTISANS CRAFTERS/STREET PERFORMERS/MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT/OUTDOOR MOVIES ON THE LAWN AT DUSK~YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE IT!!