407 S ORION AVENUE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM
407 S ORION AVENUE
407 South Orion Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
407 South Orion Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33765
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
this unit has been recently remodeled and is a great location not far from Clearwater Beach and local shopping areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 S ORION AVENUE have any available units?
407 S ORION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 407 S ORION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
407 S ORION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S ORION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 407 S ORION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 407 S ORION AVENUE offer parking?
No, 407 S ORION AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 407 S ORION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S ORION AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S ORION AVENUE have a pool?
No, 407 S ORION AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 407 S ORION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 407 S ORION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S ORION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 S ORION AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 S ORION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 S ORION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
