380 N Bayshore Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780. Harbour Towne. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor condo is very spacious with 680 sq ft. Very private. Enclosed balcony overlooking park-like setting. Newer appliances. Tile in kitchen, hall, bath and balcony. Community laundry room on each floor. 2nd. floor. No elevator. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, banks, park and walk to Tampa Bay! Easy commuting to airport, Tampa, I-275, Bayside Bridge, Safety Harbor, and minutes to beautiful Clearwater Beach. Sorry no pets.