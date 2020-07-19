All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 380 N Bayshore Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
380 N Bayshore Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

380 N Bayshore Blvd

380 North Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

380 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780. Harbour Towne. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor condo is very spacious with 680 sq ft. Very private. Enclosed balcony overlooking park-like setting. Newer appliances. Tile in kitchen, hall, bath and balcony. Community laundry room on each floor. 2nd. floor. No elevator. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, banks, park and walk to Tampa Bay! Easy commuting to airport, Tampa, I-275, Bayside Bridge, Safety Harbor, and minutes to beautiful Clearwater Beach. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 N Bayshore Blvd have any available units?
380 N Bayshore Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 N Bayshore Blvd have?
Some of 380 N Bayshore Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 N Bayshore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
380 N Bayshore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 N Bayshore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 380 N Bayshore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 380 N Bayshore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 380 N Bayshore Blvd offers parking.
Does 380 N Bayshore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 N Bayshore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 N Bayshore Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 380 N Bayshore Blvd has a pool.
Does 380 N Bayshore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 380 N Bayshore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 380 N Bayshore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 N Bayshore Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa