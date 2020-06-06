All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

377 S Mcmullen Booth Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

377 S Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
media room
guest parking
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
This private, second floor, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, corner unit condo is located in the highly desirable Tradewinds Community. The unit features an open floor plan, newer wood-look vinyl floors and a screened lanai with storage area. Assigned parking space with plenty of available guest parking. The Tradewinds community has a large heated pool and clubhouse with laundry facility. Close to Safety Harbor, local restaurants, entertainment, bike trail, walking path and fishing pier. Easy commute to Clearwater Beach, Tampa Airport and Ruth Eckerd Hall performing arts theater. Sorry but no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have any available units?
377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have?
Some of 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD offers parking.
Does 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD has a pool.
Does 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa