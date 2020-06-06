377 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool clubhouse media room guest parking

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool guest parking media room

This private, second floor, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, corner unit condo is located in the highly desirable Tradewinds Community. The unit features an open floor plan, newer wood-look vinyl floors and a screened lanai with storage area. Assigned parking space with plenty of available guest parking. The Tradewinds community has a large heated pool and clubhouse with laundry facility. Close to Safety Harbor, local restaurants, entertainment, bike trail, walking path and fishing pier. Easy commute to Clearwater Beach, Tampa Airport and Ruth Eckerd Hall performing arts theater. Sorry but no pets allowed.