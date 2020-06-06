365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Rate and terms flexible depending on what you are looking for!Fully furnished or unfurnished to suit your preference



Highly desirable to business/corporate travelers because it is only about 15min by car or airport supper shuttle from Tampa International Airport. Yet, you stay in a beautifully maintained community!

Highly desirable to faculty/students/visitors at the new Patel Medical School because you can WALK to school along the stunning waterfront of the Gulf to Bay (Rt 60).



It is very difficult to not falling in love with this home. The breathtaking waterfront recreational ground is right outside the Condo gate. The quaint town of Safety Harbor is only minutes by bike or car along the scenic bay side where you will find great coffees, delicious food, and waterfront parks to stroll in. Want to go to the beach on the Gulf side? You are on the Gulf to Bay, and the world class white sandy beach is less than 20 minutes by car!