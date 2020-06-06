All apartments in Clearwater
365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd

365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759

Price and availability

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Rate and terms flexible depending on what you are looking for!Fully furnished or unfurnished to suit your preference

Highly desirable to business/corporate travelers because it is only about 15min by car or airport supper shuttle from Tampa International Airport. Yet, you stay in a beautifully maintained community!
Highly desirable to faculty/students/visitors at the new Patel Medical School because you can WALK to school along the stunning waterfront of the Gulf to Bay (Rt 60).

It is very difficult to not falling in love with this home. The breathtaking waterfront recreational ground is right outside the Condo gate. The quaint town of Safety Harbor is only minutes by bike or car along the scenic bay side where you will find great coffees, delicious food, and waterfront parks to stroll in. Want to go to the beach on the Gulf side? You are on the Gulf to Bay, and the world class white sandy beach is less than 20 minutes by car!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd have any available units?
365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd pet-friendly?
No, 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd offer parking?
No, 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd does not offer parking.
Does 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd have a pool?
No, 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd have accessible units?
No, 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 S Mcmullen Booth Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
