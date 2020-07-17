360 North Bayshore Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

A conveniently-located Harbour Towne is located on the east side of Clearwater just a block from SR60 on the edge of Safety Harbor and close to Spectrum Field for Phillies fans here for spring training! With easy access to beaches, Tampa and 2 airports. Harbour Towne's lush spacious grounds border the Ream Wilson East-West Trail, which connects to Coopers Bayou, where you can launch your kayak, and the Bayshore Linear Trail and Safety Harbor, where you can launch your boat and enjoy the quaint downtown with its many festivals. The Courtney Campbell Trail is across the street to connect to these trails and Tampa. This second-floor corner unit is tastefully furnished. The kitchen appliances are a year old, the A/C system was replaced in 2014 and the water heater in 2010. The screened porch has a nice wooded nature view and the kitchen has a window for added light. There are plenty of closets inside and a storage closet right outside your door. Harbour Towne has on site tennis courts, a large clubhouse with recreation and fitness room, and pool. Ready to move?