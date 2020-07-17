All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 360 North Bayshore Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
360 North Bayshore Boulevard
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

360 North Bayshore Boulevard

360 North Bayshore Boulevard · (727) 481-8021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

360 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
A conveniently-located Harbour Towne is located on the east side of Clearwater just a block from SR60 on the edge of Safety Harbor and close to Spectrum Field for Phillies fans here for spring training! With easy access to beaches, Tampa and 2 airports. Harbour Towne's lush spacious grounds border the Ream Wilson East-West Trail, which connects to Coopers Bayou, where you can launch your kayak, and the Bayshore Linear Trail and Safety Harbor, where you can launch your boat and enjoy the quaint downtown with its many festivals. The Courtney Campbell Trail is across the street to connect to these trails and Tampa. This second-floor corner unit is tastefully furnished. The kitchen appliances are a year old, the A/C system was replaced in 2014 and the water heater in 2010. The screened porch has a nice wooded nature view and the kitchen has a window for added light. There are plenty of closets inside and a storage closet right outside your door. Harbour Towne has on site tennis courts, a large clubhouse with recreation and fitness room, and pool. Ready to move?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 North Bayshore Boulevard have any available units?
360 North Bayshore Boulevard has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 North Bayshore Boulevard have?
Some of 360 North Bayshore Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 North Bayshore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
360 North Bayshore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 North Bayshore Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 North Bayshore Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 360 North Bayshore Boulevard offer parking?
No, 360 North Bayshore Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 360 North Bayshore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 North Bayshore Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 North Bayshore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 360 North Bayshore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 360 North Bayshore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 360 North Bayshore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 360 North Bayshore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 North Bayshore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 360 North Bayshore Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity